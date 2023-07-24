TS govt rolls out MINORITY BANDHU

Hyderabad: In a bid to woo the minority communities ahead of the crucial elections later this year, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday decided to extend the financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to them with 100 per cent subsidy.

The scheme for the minorities is on the lines of the BCs (Backward Classes) towards achieving economic self-reliance of these communities. The State Minority Corporation has been entrusted with the responsibility of identifying the beneficiaries from the Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities and providing the scheme benefit. Under the scheme, the Christian Minority Corporation will extend the benefit to the eligible Christian beneficiaries. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said, "The state government is putting all efforts with a vision to eliminate poverty in all sections irrespective of caste and religion. The government is already extending support to the deserved sections.”

KCR reiterated that the state government was committed for the development and welfare of all minority communities.

Efforts were being made to wipe out poverty and backwardness of minorities by implementing a slew of schemes in various sectors, including education and employment, he said. The action plan executed by the government in this direction is already yielding desirable results, the Chief Minister said.



KCR made it clear that his government would safeguard ‘Ganga Jamni tehzeeb’ by supporting all multi-cultures and religious traditions equally. He said that the governments in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh had spent hardly Rs 300 crore for minority welfare every year. The Telangana government spent Rs 8,581 crore between June 2014 and January 2023 for the welfare of the minorities, he said, adding that Rs 1,286 crore which has been spent for the upliftment of minority communities is the testimony of the Telangana government’s commitment.

The CM recalled the programmes taken up for minority sections like self-respect buildings for Christians, Gurudwaras for Sikhs and several other schemes for other communities.