TS govt sanctions Rs 20 cr for development of Bhadrakali temple in Hanumakonda

Hanumakonda: The State government has accorded administration sanction for Rs 20 crore for construction of the 'Maadaveedhulu' at the historic Bhadrakali temple in the district.

An order (GO.Rt.No.290) to this effect was issued on Monday, courtesy the efforts of Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar.

With the construction of the 'Maadaveedhulu', Radha Yatra can be conducted at the temple. The Hanumakonda District Collector estimated that there was a need for Rs 30 crore for the construction of the 'Maadaveedhulu' and requested the government to sanction and release the same in view of ensuing 'Shakambari Ustavalu' at the temple.

Following this, the government sanctioned Rs 20 crore from special development fund (SDF), and the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) also came forward to provide Rs 10 crore for the same.

Now, the District Collector, Hanumakonda, will take measures to ground the works in consultation with the Endowment Department, and the SDF funds will be released depending on progress of works, according to the order.

"A nine-storey Rajagopuram will also be constructed for the temple with Rs 10 crore, and the construction of the Maadaveedhulu will also facilitate VIPs, senior citizens and the differently-abled to reach the temple on their vehicles. It is a Dasara gift to the people of greater Warangal," Vinay Bhaskar said. A detailed project report (DPR) for the development of the temple was already prepared by the authorities.

Bhadrakali temple chief priest Sheshu said the construction of the Maadaveedhulu and Rajagopuram would help the temple to get the complete shape. "After the completion of the Rajagopuram, it can be seen from all parts of the greater Warangal city," Sheshu said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had visited the Bhadrakali temple and presented a golden crown worth Rs 3.65 crore to goddess Bhadrakali in 2016.