TS govt sans Nari Shakti: Governor

Hyderabad: Taking a dig at the BRS governmentparticularly when the party MLC K Kavitha has been claiming credit for the Centre introducing and passing the women’s reservation bill in Parliament, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajansaid that the BRS government did not have even a single women minister in the cabinet till the state got a woman Governor.

She said four years back when she became the Governor, she administered oaths to two women ministers.

Speaking at the “Thanksgiving programme to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passage of the Women Reservation bill” at Raj Bhavan, Tamilisai said many efforts were made to throw stones at her but she was not the one to be cowed down by criticism, or denial of facilities that need to be extended to a Governor as per protocol. She said she would not even bother when some antagonists throw stones at her.

The Governor said she will build a fort with those stones and write a history with her blood if someone attacks her. She said she was for the people and will work for them.

The Governor said that it was the BJP which had implemented reservation for women in the organizational posts. The initiative taken by Modi to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Legislative bodies would empower women in the country and lead to greater development. She cautioned that some influential leaders were trying to promote their family members to elect as MPs and MLAs by utilising women quota and this approach would not serve the purpose of the reservation in the legislative bodies. Stating that reservation would support and motivate women to work hard and grow in their lives, Tamilisai said that women should not revert when they face hurdles. “We have some limitations like family and personal life. Certainly competing with men is a big challenge for women at this stage, politics is dominated by men and muscle power. The 33 per cent

reservation provides a platform to women to

display Nari Shakti in India politics,” she said.

