TS govt stops all irrigation-related works sanctioned before the election

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has focusedon the sanctions and tenders released by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government preceding the elections. Consequently, all irrigation-related works sanctioned prior to the announcement of polls have been halted.

Sanctions were given for various works in majority of the constituencies across Telangana a few days before the assembly elections. Apart from the respective departments, large scale works have also been sanctioned from the Special Fund for Development and Welfare Programs - SDF, held by the Chief Minister.

Several constituencies received project sanctions amounting to hundreds of crores. Some projects were underway at different stages, while others hadn’t commenced. Post-election, a change in government occurred, with the Congress party assuming power in the State. Given financial constraints, the new government has mandated an immediate halt to approvals for projects initiated by the previous regime pre-election, especially those yet to begin.

The Planning Department has issued instructions to the District Collectors to send the details of the works sanctioned under the Special Development Fund, their current status, expenditure incurred so far, expenditure still required, along with other details. It made it clear that all sanctioned works, which have not started, should be stopped a few days before the elections.

Uttam Kumar Reddy ordered officials and engineers to cease all pre-election tenders. Both ongoing and pending works must be immediately stopped.The government sources indicate a comprehensive review, will guide subsequent actions, considering both requirements and financial resources.

Recently, the State Ministers had a review meeting with the officials on the irrigation projects. They expressed resentment at the policies pursued by K Chandrashekar Rao’s government and the attitude of the officials. It was alleged that public money was misused by inflating the estimates under the guise of redesigning. The Minister has issued orders to immediately stop the tenders and assigned works in the irrigation department before the elections. It is suggested to identify the projects to be completed within two years and give immediate reports on the required expenditure.