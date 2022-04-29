TS govt to come up with master plan for Hyd: KTR

Hyderabad: The State IT minister KT Ramarao on Friday stated that the government planning to come with a new mater plan for the City Hyderabad and a master plan for all the 141 municipalities and corporations by next year March 31st.

He said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has directed to work on master plan for the city, especially with G.O. 111 revoked. He added that an internally reputed agency will be roped in to chalk out a master plan. KTR inaugurated the 11th edition of CREDAI Hyderabad property show in the City.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR informed that a record of 100 per cent will be assured in ensuring sewage generated in the city by December. He also informed that at present around 200 MLD sewage is generated in Hyderabad and the government will set up STPs with a cost of Rs 3,666 crore to make sure 100 per cent treatment. KTR suggested CREDAI Hyderabad and allied bodies to partner the government in setting up a specialised institute to train skilled workforce in Telangana. He said that many workers from other States were working at different construction sites in and around Hyderabad but theTelangana workers were hit hard in middle east countries and they hardly earn decent money.

He stated that the issue needs to be addressed and wanted CREDAI bodies to partner with government in setting up a special training institute for the benefit of workers. He added that apart from training, they should also be assured of employment.

KTR assured that the construction of industry will happen for the next 10 to 15 years and added that there was plenty of opportunities in Hyderabad as many international companies were setting up their units. He said that apart from creating employment, these investments will spur more demand for housing.

He suggested the builders and developers to go beyond west zone and explore more opportunities in other areas. Amazon and Microsoft were setting up their Data Centres in Chandanvelli and other areas. There is Genome Valley at Shamirpet and the Sultanpur Industrial Park was full and more land was being acquired in the neighbouring areas. Similarly, Pharma City would be launched shortly, he said

He added that the builders and developers should explore new areas and desist from the conventional mode of launching new projects in west zone.

The IT Minister specifically insisted the builders and developers to have self-regulation and force the government on imposing restrictions in FSI.

Referring to the opposition parties over the government lifting G.O. 111, KTR recalled that even Congress and BJP leaders had promised the residents of 84 villages that they will lift the G.O.

He stated that former chief minister YS Rajashekhar Reddy wanted to revoke the GO in 2006-07 and he had even constituted a committee for the same but things did not go as planned by him, the Minister said.

KTR recalled that the Congress and BJP leaders during their public meetings in 2009 and 2014 had assured of revoking the GO 111.

KTR said that now that GO 111 is lifted, it would open up vast area of 1.32 lakh acres for development. The government will take up planned development following all the environmental norms and people need not have any apprehensions in this regard.