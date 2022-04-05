TS govt works for welfare of Dalits: G Kamalakar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare Minister Ganula Kamalakar stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is working for the welfare of the Dalits in the state. The Minister distributed goods transportations vehicles to the beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme at Ambedkar Stadium on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that CM KCR has introduced several welfare schemes for the upliftment of Dalits like Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu, and Rythu Bima fulfilling the dreams of social reformists such Babu Jagjivan and Dr BR Ambedkar.

Kamalakar distributed a total of 270 vehicles worth Rs 19.82 crore to beneficiaries. He said that Ambedkar, Jyothibha Phule and Jagjivan Ram had put all their efforts and introduced many reforms to change the lives of Dalits.

He added that CM KCR has become a role model to the entire nation by introducing a number of schemes for the welfare of the poor. Referring to Dalit Bandhu, the Minister informed that Rs 10 lakh is being deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu schemes without obtaining a single rupee towards bank linkage. Advising Dalits to utilise the opportunity, he asked beneficiaries to strengthen their financial status by selecting more profitable units.

Dalits, who used to work as cleaners and drivers, were becoming the owners of various vehicles being sanctioned under Dalit Bandhu, he informed and added that 100 Dalits from Karimnagar Assembly constituency were given Dalit Bandhu sanction proceedings and bank passbooks.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, MLC Padi Koushik Reddy, Collector RV Karnan, and others participated in the vehicles distribution programme.