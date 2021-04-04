TS Inter 2021 practical exams postponed in Telangana

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) postponed the practical examinations for the general and vocational courses of Intermediate Public Examinations-2021 (IPE-2021).

TSBIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said on Saturday that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the practical examinations of both the general and vocational courses of IPE-2021 scheduled from April 7 to 20 have been postponed. The postponed practical examinations, he said, will be conducted after the completion of the theory examinations scheduled from May 29 to June 7.

The details of conducting the practical examinations, issue of hall tickets, batches and the timetable will be announced later.

Meanwhile, sources in the State Education Department said that as of now, it was decided not to permit any examinations till the end of April 2021 in the wake of growing Covid cases.

The SSC examinations for Class X are scheduled from May 17 to 26. The Education department has already provided the necessary details sought by the State Government.

The Government will take a decision based on the inputs it will be receiving from the Health department. As of now, there is no discussion held or any proposal under consideration to cancel, either the SSC or Intermediate examinations, or, promote the students to the next class as it was done during the last academic year. The State Government is expected to review the prevailing situation in the wake of the second wave of the Covid cases in the State in the last week of April before arriving at any decision on cancelling or conducting the Intermediate and SSC examinations as per schedule in May, said an official.

