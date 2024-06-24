TS Inter Advanced Supplementary Exam Results Released, here is the link

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the results of the Inter Advanced Supplementary Exams for first and second year students. The results can be accessed on the official website of the board tgbie.cgg.gov.in



Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results by entering their roll number and other required details on the website. The results will include the subject-wise marks obtained by the students in the supplementary exams.

The board officials have advised all students to carefully go through their results and contact the respective schools or board office in case of any discrepancies or issues.