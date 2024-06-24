Live
- Collector Jitesh Patil examined the performance of agriculture drones
- Weather agency warns of landslide risk in Japan
- India's CAD declines to 0.7 per cent of GDP as economy gets stronger
- Hyundai Motor's labour union in S.Korea votes in favour of strike as wage talks collapse
- Iran, Bahrain agree to begin talks on bilateral ties resumption
- Britannia's Kolkata unit may be heading for closure, all permanent staff given VRS
- AP govt. holds Meeting with Construction Companies over capital Amaravati
- From election to performance -- Understanding the role of Speaker in the Lok Sabha
- South Korean President Yoon visits site of battery plant fire that killed 22
- UP govt to speed up 'spiritual circuit' development with tourist site survey
TS Inter Advanced Supplementary Exam Results Released, here is the link
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the results of the Inter Advanced Supplementary Exams for first and second year students. The results can be accessed on the official website of the board tgbie.cgg.gov.in
Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results by entering their roll number and other required details on the website. The results will include the subject-wise marks obtained by the students in the supplementary exams.
The board officials have advised all students to carefully go through their results and contact the respective schools or board office in case of any discrepancies or issues.
