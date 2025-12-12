BJP BC leader expresses concern over IndiGo’s ways

Visakhapatnam: Expressing concern over recent mass cancellations of IndiGo flights, BJP BC leader Moola Venkata Rao pointed out that the passenger safety hangs in the air.

When a company makes a mistake, the entire network is in trouble. The government is sending the wrong message that by relaxing the rules when big companies are in trouble, they can let the rules lapse. IndiGo’s monopoly is a deliberate move of the airlines to paralyse the aviation sector and the crisis highlights the need to tighten the rules and lessons to be learnt from it, the BJP BC leader stressed.

The IndiGo crisis should be seen as an opportunity to create a good aviation environment with easy compensation payments, making it passenger-centric, he mentioned, suggesting that it would be good if the Union Aviation Minister apologises with the air passengers for the inconvenience caused.