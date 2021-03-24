TS-iPASS policy likely to create 15.52 L jobs

Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that as many as 15,326 industries have obtained approvals under TS-IPASS. Of them, 11,954 industries have already commenced their operations in the State.

In his reply to a question raised by MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy during Question Hour, Minister KTR said that an investment of Rs. 2,13,431 Crore was attracted under TS-IPASS. Of this, the industries with an investment of Rs. 87,405 Crores were already established and have commenced their operations.

"Directly and indirectly, employment to 15,52,677 persons was expected to be generated. As of now, industries with an employment potential of 7,67,729 persons have commenced their operations," he said.