TS LAWCET 2020 results released, download PGLCET scorecard

TS LAWCET 2020 results have been announced by the Osmania university today by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman T Papi Reddy. The pass percentage in the three-year course was 78.60 per cent while that of the five-year course is 62.35 per cent. And the pass percentage of PGLCET is 91.04 per cent.

CH Sneha secured the first rank in three-year LAWCET course, while SSK Panchajanya in the five-year course and T Pravalli in PGLCET. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the results by logging onto the official site -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Around 30,310 candidates have applied for TS LAWCET and PGLCET that was held on October 9 at 67 centres including four in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state. To qualify in the LAWCET, the candidates need to secure 35 per cent of the total marks i.e, 42 marks out of total 120 marks). However, no qualifying marks are required for candidates belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribes.

How to download TS LAWCET 2020 results?

Log on to lawcet.tsche.ac.in



Click on the result link

Enter registration number, date of birth and hall ticket number

Download the scorecard and take a print out.