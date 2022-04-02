  • Menu
TS LAWCET & PGLCET-2022 schedule released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Osmania University have announced details of the TS Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET- 2022) for admission into 3/5-year law courses (LLB) and TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET-2022) for admission into LLM courses.

Releasing the scheduled here on Friday, TSCHE Chairman Prof R Limbadri, Vice-Chairman Prof Venkataramana and Prof. GB Reddy, convener ,TS LAWCET & PGLCET – 2022, said the entrance test for admission to above courses offered by State Universities, including their affiliated colleges for 2022-23, will be conducted by the Osmania University.

Accordingly, the notification for the same would be issued on April 2 and the online registration would start from April 6 at https:lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The applicants can submit online without a late fee till June 6 and with a late fee of Rs.500 till June 26 and with Rs.1,000 till July 5. Applications can also be submitted online with a late fee of Rs.2,000 up to July 12. The registration fee is Rs.800 (Rs.500 for SC/ST and PH candidates).

The applicants are allowed to make corrections to the submitted online applications between July 5 and 12. They can download the hall-tickets from website from July 15.

The entrance tests for the three-year LLB course will be held on July 21. The entrance tests for five-year LLB courses and TS PGLCET for LLM courses will be on July 22.

A preliminary key will be released on July 26. The candidates can submit their objections to the preliminary key by July 28. The results will be announced later, they said.

