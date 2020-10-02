TS LAWCET, PGLCET hall tickets 2020 released, exam on Oct 9

The hall tickets for the Telangana State LAWCET and PGLCET have been released on the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can download the hall ticket from lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

As many as 30,310 candidates have applied for TS LAWCET and PGLCET which will be held on October 9 at 67 test centres including 63 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh. The exam for three-year LLB course will be conducted in the morning session i.e, from 10.30 am to 12 noon and for a five-year integrated LLB degree course and PGLCET will be conducted in the afternoon session from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

For the three-year LLB course, the candidates need to pass any graduate degree while for the five-year LLB course, the candidates should have passed a two-year intermediate course.

How to download TS LAWCET 2020 hall ticket?

Visit lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on 'Download hall ticket'

Enter registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number

Download the hall ticket appeared on the screen

Take a printout of hall ticket for future reference

Qualifying marks for TS LAWCET 2020:

To qualify in the entrance test, the candidates should possess 35 per cent of the total marks (i.e, 42 marks out of total 120 marks). However, for the candidates belonging to scheduled castes or scheduled tribes, no qualifying percentage of marks is required.