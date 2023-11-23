TS needs transformation to end appeasement rule: Assam CM

Hyderabad: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday lashed out at the BRS, Congress and Majlis, asking people of Telangana to bring BJP government for its better future. Addressing 'Sakala Janula Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha' in Malakpet and Charminar constituencies, he said, "I saw a video of Junior Owaisi threatening a police officer.

There were thousands of Owaisis in Assam, UP, but, now those who dare threaten the police and officials in Assam, UP, Haryana, Uttarakhand; any leader daring to resort to anti-national rhetoric the police cut their mikes; they will be taken to jail. Once appeasement ends, Telangana and the country will chart out a development path’. Insisting on the need to bring change in Telangana, he said, nothing is going right in T except appeasement. The party has promised to make a BC CM and deliver justice with SC categorisation. It will celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 officially.

He said in Assam he had converted about 700 madrasas into schools imparting general education to ensure Muslim children realise their dreams of becoming doctors and engineers. ‘Appeasement won’t take the country forward; the only way is ‘Sab Ka Sat and Sab Ka Viswas’.

Sharma said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CM K Chandrashekar Rao talk about only one community. "None is talking about Hindus in Telangana and Hyderabad and assuring scholarships only for minorities. We are not against that; but, there are also poor Hindus; give them scholarships."

He said there is no Metro rail and modern facilities in the Old City. ‘If ministers and MLAs in Charminar and Old City are grabbing lands what will happen to the poor.

It needs transformation of society with leaders like PM Modi. He said Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi did not dare to think about construction of Ram Mandir, scrapping of Article 370 and allowing Pakistan to continue to organise terror activities in the country.