TS people won't believe Chandrababu again: BRS

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday came down heavily on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for entering the Telangana politics in the name of the development of both Telugu speaking States. Speaking to the media a day after Chandrababu's successful massive public meeting in Khammam, the BRS party leaders said that the Telangana people are not in a position to believe the words of the TDP chief and whatever he says for the Telangana would be a futile exercise.

Ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Harish Rao, Srinivas Goud and Koppula Eshwar said that the Telangana region was neglected a lot when Chandrababu Naidu was the chief minister for the united Andhra Pradesh and all sections of the people were suppressed during his tenure. Moreover, after the formation of Telangana State, Chandrababu Naidu as chief minister of AP had forcefully taken 7 mandals and Sileru Power Plant from Khammam district with the help of BJP government at the Centre.

"If Chandrababu really has love and affection towards the Khammam district, he should demand giving back of 7 mandals and Sileru power plant to Telangana State," Transport Minister Ajay Kumar said. Terming the TDP's public meeting as small gathering, Minister Puvvada Ajay said that those people who attended the meeting belonged to neighbouring Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh and the people of Khammam didn't show any interest to attend his meeting.

Minister for Excise Srinivas Goud said that during the TDP regime in the combined Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu had harassed the government employees a lot and introduced the workers in the name of contract, time-scale and private system with meager salaries into the administration and destabilised the entire administration.

"As Chandrababu Naidu had been denied by the people of Andhra Pradesh and he has no political future, the latter is trying to enter the Telangana politics and is also planning to align with BJP. The Telangana people have not forgotten their horrowing experiences faced during the tenure of TDP government in the combined Andhra Pradesh and they can't believe his words again," Minister Harish Rao said.

He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu as chief minister of AP had done a lot of injustice to Telangana and had tried to obstruct every step for the creation of Telangana State.

Stating that film actor and former chief minister NT Rama Rao was a unique leader in politics, Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had also mentioned in the State Assembly about his leadership qualities and the current TDP led by Chandrababu Naidu was different from the original TDP floated by NT Rama Rao.