TS PGECET 2021 results released, check at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PGECET 2021 results: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Monday released the results of Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET). The results were announced by the ECET convener Acharya Lakshmi Narayana at Osmania University.



Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can download the results from the official site i.e. pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Around 22,834 candidates have appeared for the exam held between August 11 and 14 in Hyderabad and Warangal. Of the total attendance, 17,864 appeared took the examination in Hyderabad and 5,323 in Warangal.



How to check TS PGECET 2021 results?



Log on to pgecet.tsche.ac.in



Click on the results link

Enter the login credentials

Download the results appeared on the screen

Take a print out of it for future use

About TS PGECET 2021



TS PGECET is a state level common entrance test conducted by the Osmania University on the behalf of TSCHE for getting admissions into regular PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME/M.Tech/M.Pharmacy/M.Arch), graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate).

