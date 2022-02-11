TS' rapid progress has snatched away BJP leaders' sleep: Jagadish Reddy

Bhongir: Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy stated that the KCR government has become a role model for other States in the country.

He recalled that rulers and officials from all the States of the country had visited Telangana and showered praises on the Telagana government, he added.

Jagadish, along with Bhongir MLA P.Shekar Reddy, Tungaturthi MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha inspected the arrangements being made for KCR's public meeting at Rayagiri of Bhongir district.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said KCR is going to inaugurate the district TRS office along with the newly-constructed integrated Collector building complex in Bhonagiri on February 12.

More than one lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting of the Chief Minister to be held on this occasion, he added. Even the BJP rulers, who were unwilling to go on the rampage over the formation of Telangana State, had appreciated KCR regime in a wonderful way, he reminded. Telangana witnessed rapid progress in the past seven years which has snatched away the sleep of BJP leaders of State and the Centre.

The welfare schemes being implemented in the State are creating ripples in Delhi, he asserted.

The 24 hours free power has become a nuisance for the saffron leaders, he added.

The welfare schemes for farmers like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima are causing tremors at the central level. He alleged that Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes put the BJP rulers into defence.

He called upon the TRS workers that it is time to express solidarity with KCR leadership to teach lesson to Lotus party leaders and cadre.

Stating that time has come to end the dictatorial Modi rule, he said that CM KCR's public meeting will direct TRS leaders and cadre for future course of action against Modi.

He urged the party workers and supporters to make CM KCR's Bhongir public meeting a grand success.

Minister Jagadish Reddy was accompanied by Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Mareddy Srinivasa Reddy, Oil Fed Corporation Chairman, Bhonagiri- Yadadri District TRS president Kancharla Ramakrishnareddy, MLAs Ravindra Kumar, N.Bhaskar Rao, Kancharla Bhopal Reddy and others.