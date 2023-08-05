Live
- Etela Rajender slams Telangana govt. for spreading lies on governor
- GMC taken up development works with 200 cr: Mayor
- Confusion over SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy's deputation
- Tension prevails in Srikalahasti ahead of TDP chief’s visit
- AP DGP orders inquiry on Punganur clashes, says will not tolerate violence
- British diplomat comes with a book titled ‘75 years, 75 women, 75 words’
- YSRCP-TDP cadres clash ahead of Naidu roadshow
- Telangana Assembly meetings begin, Congress, BJP gives adjournment resolutions
- Nothing announces an affordable sub-brand called CMF by Nothing
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 05 August, 2023
Just In
TS releases notification for 100.01 acres land auction in Budvel
Following the unprecedented success of the recent Kokapet land auction, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is poised to make another significant move in the real estate market.
Rangareddy: Following the unprecedented success of the recent Kokapet land auction, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is poised to make another significant move in the real estate market. The Telangana government has officially released a notification for the auction of 100.01 acres of prime land in Budvel, a burgeoning suburb of Hyderabad, to meet the surging demand for property in the region.
The HMDA’s announcement has set the stage for a competitive bidding process, with the government dividing the 100-acre parcel of land into 14 plots, ranging in size from 3.47 to 14.33 acres each. To ensure a fair and transparent auction, a minimum price of Rs 20 crore has been set for each plot.
Interested parties are required to attend a crucial pre-bid meeting, scheduled for August 06, to gain valuable insights into the auction process.