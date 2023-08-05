TS releases notification for 100.01 acres land auction in Budvel

Rangareddy: Following the unprecedented success of the recent Kokapet land auction, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is poised to make another significant move in the real estate market. The Telangana government has officially released a notification for the auction of 100.01 acres of prime land in Budvel, a burgeoning suburb of Hyderabad, to meet the surging demand for property in the region.

The HMDA’s announcement has set the stage for a competitive bidding process, with the government dividing the 100-acre parcel of land into 14 plots, ranging in size from 3.47 to 14.33 acres each. To ensure a fair and transparent auction, a minimum price of Rs 20 crore has been set for each plot.

Interested parties are required to attend a crucial pre-bid meeting, scheduled for August 06, to gain valuable insights into the auction process.