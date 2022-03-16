TS SSC 2022 exam schedule revised, check the new dates

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) on Wednesday revised the schedule of SSC exams 2022. The board has tweaked the SSC exam time table after the National Testing Agency rescheduled JEE Mains 2022 exam.



The SSC public examinations for May-2022 rescheduled from May 23 to June 1 between 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

This year, students have given an opportunity to answer only 50 per cent of questions in different sections. However, the choices are extended to theory sections of the question papers while all questions in the objective part have to be answered.

On the other hand, the Telangana State Intermediate Board of Education also rescheduled the dates of Intermediate Public Examination (IPE). According to the schedule, the intermediate exams will be held from May 6 to May 24.