TS SSC Time Table 2026: Telangana Class 10 Exam Dates, Schedule & Subjects
The Telangana Board will soon release the TS SSC Time Table 2026. Students can check exam dates, timings, subjects, and practical exam details on bse.telangana.gov.in in simple steps.
Exam Schedule
Last year, exams were from March 21 to April 4.
This year, exams are expected from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.
On Exam Day
Exams will be offline.
Students should come 30 minutes early.
Admit cards will show the centre, roll number, and reporting time.
Subjects
Students will write six subjects: Telugu, Hindi, English, Maths, Science, and Social.
How to Download
Go to the website.
Click on “TS SSC Time Table 2026” to download the PDF.
Practical Exams
The board will share Science and vocational practical details soon.