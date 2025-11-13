TS SSC Time Table 2026: Telangana Class 10 Exam Dates, Schedule & Subjects

The Telangana Board will soon release the TS SSC Time Table 2026.

Students can check it on bse.telangana.gov.in.

Exam Schedule

Last year, exams were from March 21 to April 4.

This year, exams are expected from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

On Exam Day

Exams will be offline.

Students should come 30 minutes early.

Admit cards will show the centre, roll number, and reporting time.

Subjects

Students will write six subjects: Telugu, Hindi, English, Maths, Science, and Social.

How to Download

Go to the website.

Click on “TS SSC Time Table 2026” to download the PDF.

Practical Exams

The board will share Science and vocational practical details soon.