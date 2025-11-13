  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

TS SSC Time Table 2026: Telangana Class 10 Exam Dates, Schedule & Subjects

  • Created On:  13 Nov 2025 2:32 PM IST
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Out Today | Check Scorecard at IBPS.in
X

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Out Today | Check Scorecard at IBPS.in

The Telangana Board will soon release the TS SSC Time Table 2026. Students can check exam dates, timings, subjects, and practical exam details on bse.telangana.gov.in in simple steps.

The Telangana Board will soon release the TS SSC Time Table 2026.

Students can check it on bse.telangana.gov.in.

Exam Schedule

Last year, exams were from March 21 to April 4.

This year, exams are expected from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

On Exam Day

Exams will be offline.

Students should come 30 minutes early.

Admit cards will show the centre, roll number, and reporting time.

Subjects

Students will write six subjects: Telugu, Hindi, English, Maths, Science, and Social.

How to Download

Go to the website.

Click on “TS SSC Time Table 2026” to download the PDF.

Practical Exams

The board will share Science and vocational practical details soon.

Tags

TS SSC Time Table 2026Telangana Class 10 examsSSC exam dates 2026TS 10th timetablebse.telangana.gov.in SSCTelangana SSC scheduleTS board exams 2026

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Nitish Kumar will become CM for 10th time: NDA confident ahead of Bihar poll results on Nov 14

Nitish Kumar will become CM for 10th time: NDA confident ahead of Bihar poll results on Nov 14

National News

More
Share it
X