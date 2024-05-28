Live
- Saluja conferred top Buddhist peace award
- World’s first triple surgery successfully conducted simultaneously on 44-yr-old patient
- Hyderabad business man murdered in Bidar
- Missing for 22 yrs, man rejoins family with help of Haryana cops
- Will scrap Agnipath, deposit Rs 8,500 in women’s A/Cs
- Wanaparthy: RMPs continue to exploit patients
- Agnipath: ‘Modi govt playing with national security’
- Mahabubnagar: Legal metrology dept raids petrol bunks
- MLA’s barges into booth, sparks row
- Bypoll held peacefully, counting on June 5
Just In
TS student dies in road accident in US
Hyderabad: A 25-year-old Indian student from Telangana, G Sowmya, tragically died in a road accident in the United States on Sunday morning.She hailed...
Hyderabad: A 25-year-old Indian student from Telangana, G Sowmya, tragically died in a road accident in the United States on Sunday morning.
She hailed from Yadagiripalle village, near Yadagirigutta. Sowmya was pursuing her master's degree at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, USA, while also working a part-time job.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when a speeding car struck Sowmya from behind as she was walking on the road. She died on the spot.
The news of Sowmya's sudden demise has left her village in grief. Her parents, Koteshwara Rao and Balamani, along with relatives, are grappling with the devastating loss. They requested the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in New York, seeking assistance to send her body to India.