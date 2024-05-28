TS student dies in road accident in US

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old Indian student from Telangana, G Sowmya, tragically died in a road accident in the United States on Sunday morning.

She hailed from Yadagiripalle village, near Yadagirigutta. Sowmya was pursuing her master's degree at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, USA, while also working a part-time job.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when a speeding car struck Sowmya from behind as she was walking on the road. She died on the spot.

The news of Sowmya's sudden demise has left her village in grief. Her parents, Koteshwara Rao and Balamani, along with relatives, are grappling with the devastating loss. They requested the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in New York, seeking assistance to send her body to India.