TDP cadre celebrates foundation day

Vijayawada: The 44th foundation day of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was celebrated with enthusiasm across NTR and Krishna districts on Sunday. Party leaders and cadres paid floral tributes to founder and former Chief Minister Dr NT Rama Rao (NTR) and hoisted party flags, and distributed sweets.

At the NTR district party office in Autonagar, Vijayawada, party president Gadde Anuradha, along with general secretary Chennuboyina Chittibabu and Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi, paid tributes to NTR and later hoisted the party flag. Durga temple trust board chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi) and several leaders participated in the programme. Later, Anuradha, along with Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, took part in celebrations held at NTR Circle in Patamata. Leaders recalled NTR’s contributions and his role in bringing the party to power in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh soon after its inception.

Government Whip and Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, Nandigama MLA and Government Whip Tangirala Sowmya, and Jaggayyapeta MLA Sriram Rajagopal alias Tataiah also participated in the celebrations at various locations. In Krishna district, the foundation day was observed with similar fervour. Minister for Mines & Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra, district party president and AP Gowda Corporation Chairman Veeranki Gurumurthy, and other leaders paid tributes to NTR at his statue near the bus stand in Machilipatnam. A bike rally was also organised.

Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao participated in the celebrations held at Ampapuram in Bapulapadu mandal. Across both districts, large numbers of party workers took part in the events, creating a festive atmosphere. Leaders urged cadres to work unitedly at the grassroots level and prepare for the upcoming local body elections.

They expressed confidence that the party would achieve significant success in the polls and called upon workers to strengthen the party’s base by reaching out to the public and highlighting its developmental initiatives.