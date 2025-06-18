  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

TS TET Exams begin amid tight restrictions in Rachakonda

TS TET Exams begin amid tight restrictions in Rachakonda
x
Highlights

In light of the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Sudheer Babu has announced that BNSS Section 163 restrictions will be enforced within a 200-metre radius of examination centres.

TS TET Exams begin amid tight restrictions in RachakondaIn light of the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Sudheer Babu has announced that BNSS Section 163 restrictions will be enforced within a 200-metre radius of examination centres. The exams are scheduled to take place from today until the 30th of this month.

Commissioner Babu advised that gatherings of more than four individuals are prohibited within the designated radius of the examination centres. However, exceptions will be made for police, army personnel, home guards, and flying squads on duty, as well as for funerals.

These restrictions will remain in effect from this morning until 7 pm on the 30th, ensuring a secure and orderly environment for the candidates taking the exam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick