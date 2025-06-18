Live
TS TET Exams begin amid tight restrictions in Rachakonda
In light of the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Sudheer Babu has announced that BNSS Section 163 restrictions will be enforced within a 200-metre radius of examination centres.
Commissioner Babu advised that gatherings of more than four individuals are prohibited within the designated radius of the examination centres. However, exceptions will be made for police, army personnel, home guards, and flying squads on duty, as well as for funerals.
These restrictions will remain in effect from this morning until 7 pm on the 30th, ensuring a secure and orderly environment for the candidates taking the exam.