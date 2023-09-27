Live
TS TET results announced, deets inside
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results from the website tstet.cgg.gov.in
Hyderabad: The Telangana Department of School Education has released the State Level Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) results on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results from the website tstet.cgg.gov.in.
Hall ticket number is required to know the result. It is noteworthy that the final key for the examination was released earlier this month. The school education department has just asked to inform if there are any objections on this.
TET 2023 was held on September 15. The results were released within just 12 days of the examination. If you face any difficulties in knowing the results of the examination, you can contact on 7075875862 or 7075875894. Results can be downloaded with the help of hall ticket number.