TS Tourism Corporation hosts Telangana Award show

Hyderabad: The Telangana Award show 2022 and Femina Makeup Competition (season-1) was hosted at Rang Bhoomi Auditorium at Gachibowli, on Tuesday, in association with the Telangana Tourism Corporation.

According to officials, it was the event's first season to be organised with a motive to recognise field contribution and was a platform for makeup artists to present their art and create a portfolio. The event even included a 'walk for cause' to create awareness on women's safety.

Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta and International Chambers of Public Relations national president Dr Ajay Agarwal were the chief guests for the show, which was attended by many well known personalities from the government and the fashion industry.

Srinivas Gupta said that the IT department under the Minister K T Rama Rao was providing opportunities for the youth through start-up companies and that the government was planning to have T- Hubs in every district to provide opportunities for BTech and MBA students.

"The government is also working for women entrepreneurs by giving them a platform where they can grow themselves in their respective fields," he said. Referring to the Telangana Award Show and Femina Makeup Competition, he asked the organiser Femina Ladhani and Toukeer Nawaid to host many such events in other areas of the City and said that the Telangana government would encourage and promote such events and that as the corporation's chairman he would provide opportunities for these participants and young entrepreneurs from different fields.