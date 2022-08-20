TSBIE asks principals, managements to not withhold any student certificates

Hyderabad: After the suicidal incident at Narayana Junior College, Bagh Amberpet, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) on Friday issued certain instructions to all the Principals of the Government Junior Colleges and Managements running Private Aided/Private Un-Aided/Co-Operative/TS Residential/TS Social Welfare Residential/ TS Tribal Welfare Residential/TS Model/BC Welfare/KGBV/Incentive Junior College to not withhold the certificates of students who are leaving Junior colleges.

The district Intermediate officer directed the correspondent of the Narayana Junior College to submit their explanation for not giving the victim TC. From now it is the responsibility of the principal to issue all the student certificates while they leave the Junior College and not to withhold the certificates by stating any flimsy reasons. All the District Officers were instructed to inspect all Private Junior colleges and ensure that no college withholds the certificates of any students for any reason.

Any complaint in this regard can be lodged with the concerned DIEO or Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education reiterates that any violation of the rules, regulations and guidelines prescribed in respect of the issuance of certain certificates related to the students will be viewed very seriously and necessary action will be initiated on such managements, said a senior officer, TSBIE.