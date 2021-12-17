  • Menu
TSBIE asks students to contact experts for post-results stress

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education
Highlights

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) asked students facing post-examination results stress to consult a panel of clinical psychologists.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) asked students facing post-examination results stress to consult a panel of clinical psychologists. In a statement on Thursday, it said that the Board has taken the services of clinical psychologists to help the students to overcome problems related to stress, strain, tension, anxiety, nervousness.

Students can contact these clinical psychologists from 9 am to 9 pm. The names and the telephone numbers of the psychologists are: Dr Anitha- 9154951704; Dr Mazher Ali-9154951977; Dr Rajini-9154951695; P Jawaharlal Nehru-9154951699; S Sreelatha-9154951703; Sailaja Pisapati-9154951706 and Anupama Guttimdevi-9154951687, it said.

