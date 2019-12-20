TSBIE holds workshop for principals to help students beat exam blues

Hyderabad: The Commissioner and Secretary of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, Syed Omer Jaleel stressed the need for principals and lecturers to be proactive in counselling the students facing examination stress.

Addressing after inaugurating a one-day training workshop on curbing suicidal tendencies among students here on Thursday, he said, special and remedial classes are being held for the students appearing the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), in March 2020.

Also, the TSBIE will be uploading the audiovisuals on the official website of the board to help students appearing for the IPE examinations.

The one-day training and counselling programme is the third such programme to empower the principals and lecturers of the junior colleges in the State to effectively handle the students slipping into depression or examination related stress triggering the suicidal tendencies among the students.

He said during the first phase 404 lecturers from 404 government junior colleges were provided training. In the second phase, 1,200 lecturers from the private, aided and corporate colleges were trained on the subject.

During the current and third phase principals and lecturers from 404 government junior colleges, and lecturers from 202 other government junior colleges were trained.

Psychologists and student counsellors Dr C Veerender, Gampa Nageswara Rao and Yendamuri Veerendra Nath imparted training to the participants.