TSBIE uploads nominal roll data for Inter students

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Monday announced that the nominal roll data of first-year and second-year intermediate students under general and vocational streams for the academic year 2022-23 is uploaded in the college online services for the conduct of the Intermediate Public Examination, March 2023.

TSBIE informed the concerned officials of colleges to ensure the correctness of the student's nominal date of their college for issuance of the hall tickets, memorandum of marks and pass the certification, etc if any error -mistakes such as name corrections, second language change, the medium change shall be sent through the district intermediate education officer concerned to the intermediate board through e-mail and eligible correction will be rectified by the TSBIE. The last date of nominal roll for correction is on or before January 19.

