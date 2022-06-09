TSCHE issues schedules of CET

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) issued schedules of Common Entrance Tests (CET) for admission into different Professional Courses for the academic year 2022-23.

According to the department, the last date for submission of applications for the candidates applying for EAMCET is June 17 with Rs 500 as a late fee. The exam is scheduled on July 14 and 15. For ECET last date for applying is June 14, for TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET it is June 16, for TS ICET it is June 27 without late fee and for TS PGCET it is June 29.

Students who are qualified or appeared for the qualifying examination and interested to appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET) as per their eligibility should register their applications as per the guidelines.