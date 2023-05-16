Live
- Bank of Baroda logs Rs 14,109 crore net for FY23, dividend Rs 5.50 per share
- Apple may announce its long-awaited AR headset in June
- Avatar 2 Locks its OTT Release Date
- Weather update: Temperatures to rise in the next three days in AP, Telangana
- Adah Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Hobbies, Physical Appearance, Photos
- Don't create an atmosphere of fear': Supreme Court to ED in Chhattisgarh liquor scam
- Google Bard's new update improves summaries, sourcing
- Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs in 3 years to regain competitiveness
- Jio dominates mobile broadband; Excitel leads home internet: OOKLA Report
- CBI serves fresh notices to YS Avinash Reddy to attend inquiry on May 19
TSCHE releases TS EAMCET engineering stream answer key
- The students can now check and download the answer keys along with the candidate’s response sheet from the official website
- The response sheet for TS EAMCET, 2023 Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream was released on May 14
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the preliminary answer key along with the response sheet for TS EAMCET’s engineering stream.
The students can now check and download the answer keys along with the candidate’s response sheet from the official website.
The last date for submission of objections on the preliminary key is by 8 pm on May 17.
It is to mention here that the response sheet for TS EAMCET, 2023 Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream was released on May 14.
The students can visit the official website and click the ‘download response sheet (E & AM)’ option on the homepage then enter registration number, hall ticket number, date of birth and look for the display of the answer key on the screen and download and take a print of the same.