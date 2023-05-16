TSCHE releases TS EAMCET engineering stream answer key

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the preliminary answer key along with the response sheet for TS EAMCET’s engineering stream.



The students can now check and download the answer keys along with the candidate’s response sheet from the official website.

The last date for submission of objections on the preliminary key is by 8 pm on May 17.

It is to mention here that the response sheet for TS EAMCET, 2023 Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream was released on May 14.

The students can visit the official website and click the ‘download response sheet (E & AM)’ option on the homepage then enter registration number, hall ticket number, date of birth and look for the display of the answer key on the screen and download and take a print of the same.