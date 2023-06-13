TSCSB stand as a beacon of digital safety and security

Hyderabad: The digital age, magnificent and profound in its potential, has not come without its formidable challenges. Cyber threats and cybercrime have risen in volume, veracity and velocity in recent years, mirroring the exponential growth and interconnectedness of our digital world said Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra during an interaction with media on Tuesday.



The growing sophistication of cybercriminals is rendering our traditional cybersecurity measures obsolete, necessitating new strategies, robust defences, and innovative countermeasures. The cost of cybercrime is predicted to reach an astounding $10.5 trillion by 2025.

The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau is a dedicated response to this monumental challenge aligned with Telangana State Cyber Security Policy, ensuring a sense of safety and security which also paves way for investments and more jobs for the state.

The formation of the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau is not merely a defensive strategy; it is an act of defiance, a proclamation that we will counter cybercrimes and criminals at scale, speed and with skill.

The bureau being headquartered in ICCC houses both units of Cyber Crime branch and Cyber Security Branch and also auxiliary units across all districts and Commissionerates.

TSCSB is designated as Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Center (JCCT - Hyderabad Region) for 6 states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Goa and Telangana.

The Cyber Crime Branch comprises of 1930 Call Center, a Cyber Crime Police Station with Statewide jurisdiction, Cyber Task Force, Intelligence, Analytics, Monitoring and Support Units. The Cyber Security Branch comprises of Audit, CERT, R&D units.