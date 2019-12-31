Trending :
TSGENCO expedites efforts to commission unit 3 of BTPS

TSGENCO expedites efforts to commission unit 3 of BTPS
Officials say that the unit will be ready for initial synchronisation by March 2020

Hyderabad: Telangana State GENCO has speeded up efforts to commission the third unit of the Bhadradri Thermal Power Project (BTPS), which is under construction, in 2020.

The officials carried out the initial light up of the boiler unit-3 of the project on Monday.

On the instructions of TSTRANSCO and GENCO Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao, the projects Director Sachidandam and Chief Engineer (BTPS) Balaraju have supervised the entire activity.

Officials said that the unit will be ready for initial synchronisation by March 2020.

BHEL and TSGENCO are putting maximum efforts to keep 3 units on to bars by this financial year end.

