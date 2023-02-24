TSPSC Group III test dates to be announced soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced 1,375 vacancies in various departments under Group-III services, and 5,36,477 candidates are registered to crack the Group III services. The registration period has ended, and the dates for the recruitment test will be announced shortly. The Commission has observed a new pattern in the registration and download of hall tickets by candidates seeking government jobs. As the candidates delay registering and downloading hall tickets and do it at the last moment.



Some candidates fill out the wrong information on their applications in a last-minute rush. These are the candidates who again approach TSPSC with requests that the organisation gives them a chance to amend their applications, the commission says. Adding Commission said, most candidates who download their hall tickets on the final day neglect to read the instructions and end up bubbling the OMR sheet and their hall ticket number incorrectly during the exam. In order to avoid mistakes in applications and last-minute rushes, candidates are urged to be more thorough and complete their applications in advance. They are also advised to download their hall tickets as soon as possible.