TSPSC paper leak case: Telangana High Court refuses to transfer to CBI

Hyderabad: In a latest development in the sensational TSPSC paper leak case, The Telangana High Court on Friday refused to transfer the case to the CBI. The HC expressed satisfaction over the SIT investigation.



The court also Adjourned the case hearing to June 5.

The HC also was disinclined to issue orders to transfer the case to CBI from the SIT in a response to the petition filed by NSUI Telangana president Balmuri Venkat which sought the transfer of the case to CBI.

It also said that it could not intervene to transfer the investigation at this point while expressing its general contentment on the progress of investigation by the SIT.

During the hearing, the High Court wanted to know when the SIT was going to complete its probe into the case. In response to this, the Advocate General Prasad informed that they are waiting for the Central Forensic Laboratory report.

Initially, the High Court was of the opinion that the SIT probe was going on at a slow pace but it expressed satisfaction with advocate general and SIT ACP Narsinga Rao's explanations on the investigation progress.

The High Court also asked the advocate general series of questions on this occasion.

The High Court sought to know when the probe into the case would be finished and also if any outsourced staff of the commission was called for questioning so far.