TSPSC paper leak: CPI demands probe by sitting judge

Warangal: The State Government should order a probe by sitting judge into the TSPSC Group-I paper leak, CPI leader Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said.

Addressing a gathering as part of Praja Poru yatra at Nekkonda mandal headquarters in Warangal district on Tuesday, he expressed doubts over the inquiry being carried out by the special investigation team (SIT). "The government needs to put an end to the TSPSC paper leak case by ordering a probe by the sitting High Court judge, ensuring stringent action against those who were behind the question paper leaks," Rao said.

Referring to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha member, Rao said that it reflects the vindictive approach of the BJP-led Central government. The BJP has become power-hungry, he said, accusing the saffron party leaders of dethroning the democratically elected State governments. The Centre which became a slave to the corporate houses is selling off public sector units (PSUs), he alleged.

The CPI will embark on a nationwide campaign - BJP Hatao - from April 14 to May 14 in a bid to end the corrupt rule of the saffron party, he said.

The ongoing Praja Poru yatra, aimed at demanding the Centre to implement the assurances given to Telangana under bifurcation Act, that started on March 25 is gaining traction, Rao said.

The authorities who turn blind eye to land encroachers and realtors who occupy government lands, are showing their highhandedness against the poor who wanted just 60 yards to construct their houses, Rao said. He found fault with the authorities for harassing the poor who set up their huts on Chennaraopet-Nekkonda border.

Senior leaders Mekala Ravi, B Vijaya Saradhi, karre Bikshapathi, Panjala Ramesh, K Raj Kumar and T Mallikarjun Rao were among others present.