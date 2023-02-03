TSPSC releases schedule for Group-4 exams on July 1

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday released a schedule to conduct group-4 exams in the State.

The exams will be conducted on July 1 and paper-1 will be from 10 am to 12.30 am and the exam for the second paper will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm on the same day.

The Commission has issued the notification to fill 8180 group-4 vacancies across the State in December last year. A total of nine lakh aspirants applied for the vacant posts.

The Commission has extended the last date to apply for the job aspirants till February 3 although it was ended on January 31. The total number of candidates is likely to go up after the conclusion of the last date.