TSRJC CET exam 2020 postponed, last date for registration extended to May 1

The last date for submission of application for TSRJC CET 2020 has been extended to May 1. The last date was supposed to end on April 15. Extending the last date, the Telangana State Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSREIS) also announced that the exam scheduled on May 10 has been postponed.

The TSREIS on Thursday said that the date of the exam will be announced later. TSRJC CET is conducted for admissions into first year MPC/BiPC/MEC (English medium) courses in 35 Telangana Residential Junior Colleges in the state. Candidates can visit tsrjc.cgg.gov.in or reach on 040-24734899 or 9490967222 for more details.

The exam has been postponed in the view of the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus. While the last date for application submission has been extended to ensure more students apply for the exam.