TSRTC announces free bus service on Mother's Day

On the eve of Mother's Day, the TSRTC has unveiled a piece of good news for all the women. The news is that all the mothers with 5 years or younger children can travel free of cost. Announcing this, the Managing Director of the TSRTC has announced that all the mothers can avail of this special gift from TSRTC.

Speaking to the media, Sajjanar said that TSRTC had announced this gift to remember the love, affection, and sacrifices of the lovable mothers.

He further added that this service applies to types of buses, including AC buses, and is valid till the night of Sunday. It is not the first time that TSRTC has announced such an offer. Earlier, similar announcements were made on Children's Day and Women's Day. It also provides a 25% discount on the student pass for youngsters

