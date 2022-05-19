TSRTC announces free travel for SSC candidates

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced free bus travel facility for the candidates appearing for the SSC examinations beginning from May 23.

For the convenience of the students, TSRTC will provide free travel facility to the examination centres. Following the directions of the government, TSRTC issued orders in this regard on Thursday. In a circular, the corporation said the candidates appearing for examinations will be allowed to travel on the bus free of cost in Palle Velugu and ordinary city buses.

Hall tickets of the candidates will be treated as bus passes. The free travel facility will be available from May 23 to May 28. The officials made arrangements to operate sufficient number of buses for the convenience of the candidates.



