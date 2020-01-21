TSRTC arranged 304 special buses for Medaram Jatara from Adilabad

Adilabad: TSRTC has arranged 304 special buses for Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jatara from six depots across Adilabad district.

RTC Regional Manager Vijay Bhaskar held a meeting with the officials of the six depots over the allocation of the buses for the Jatara and other issues on Monday evening.

In the last year, nearly 68,000 devotees used the services of RTC and this year the arrangements are made to accommodate 80,000 devotees to the Jatara The RM said that from Adilabad depot 55 buses have been arranged, which will be operated from Chinnur to Medaram.

He also noted that from Asifabad depot 65 buses have been alloted, where 10 services will be opreated from Asifabad, and 55 buses from Bellampalli. 35 buses are arranged from Bhainsa depot which are operated from Sirpur. 52 buses alotted from Nirmal depot, which are operated from Mandamarri and 97 buses are operated from Mancherial depot.

On the occasion, he urged the devotees to remember that the private vehicles are not allowed near to the temple, they are stopped about two kilometers away, but only RTC buses will be dropping them at a closer distance to the temple.

DVM Ramesh, DM Shankar Rao, PO Vilas Reddy, AO Balaswamy, AM Kalpana, Srikar, Reservation In-charge Hussain, RM office staff Satyanarayana, and others attended the meeting.