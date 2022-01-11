TSRTC bus services between Hanamkonda and Medaram begins today

The bus services to Medaram from Hanamkonda started off from today, said RTC regional manager Vijaya Bhaskar. The bus will start from Hanamkonda at 7 am and from Medaram at 4 pm, he added.



While the bus charges for adults is Rs 125 per person and Rs 65 for kids. On the other hand, the officials have made all the arrangements for the jatara which is scheduled to be held from February 16 to 19. According to the Adivasi ritual, the jatara will begin from 'Magha Sudha Pournami'.



On February 16, Goddess Saralamma along with Pagididda Raju and Govinda Raju will be brought in procession to Medaram gadde (main venue) from Kannepally and on the next day i.e. on February 17, Sarakka will be brought from Chilakalagudda.



On February 18, the devotees offer prayers to goddess and the following day marks the conclusion of jatara with the returning of goddesses into the forest.

