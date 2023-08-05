TSRTC employees suspend bus services across the state for two hours

The TSRTC workers have raised concerns and organised protests against Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan's stance on the TSRTC merger bill. As per the call from the TMU (Telangana Mazdoor Union), buses across the state have been suspended until 8 o'clock in the morning. The workers have gathered in front of depots to stage a dharna, expressing their dissatisfaction with the Governor. As a symbol of protest, they will be wearing black badges during their duties today.



In addition, TMU General Secretary Thomas Reddy has called for all workers to assemble at Necklace Road in Hyderabad by 11 am. From there, they plan to march towards Raj Bhavan to voice their grievances. Reddy argued that it is unfair for the Governor to prevent the introduction of the RTC merger bill in the Assembly a long-standing desires of the workers.

He emphasizes that if the bill is not allowed to move, it would result in unfair treatment for the 43,373 workers