TSRTC gets Rs 46 crore through cargo, parcel: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday said that cargo and parcel services begun one year ago by the TSRTC have given good results. He appreciated officials and staff for their coordinated efforts in getting better revenue through new services.

Kumar informed that the TSRTC earned Rs 46 crore through the services due to good patronage by people. The minister said several government departments were using the services. "The revenues are good, as prices to get services are less compared to others".

He stated that the TSRTC celebrates one year of cargo and parcel services is and getting positive results. "The government will expand the services in future and get more revenue. This is a good sign that during the pandemic period the State got good support from people and offices and business people alike"

The minister disclosed that with 177 bus station counters and 810 agents, the services will be extended to towns to provide home delivery."Safety and timely services are being offered by the TSRTC for people", he said.