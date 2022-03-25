TSRTC hikes bus pass charges

Following the increase in the diesel prices which turned as a burden to the TSRTC, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to increase bus pass charges.



Accordingly, the charges of ordinary bus pass has been enhanced from Rs 950 to 1,150, metro express pass from Rs 1,070 to Rs 1,300, metro deluxe pass from Rs 1,185 to Rs 1,450, metro luxury from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,400 and Pushpak pass from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. The new bus pass charges will be effective from April 1.

Meanwhile, the TSRTC also hiked the NGO bus pass charges from Rs 320 to Rs 400 for ordinary bus, Rs 450 to Rs 550 for metro express, Rs 575 to Rs 700 for metro deluxe, Rs 1,090 to Rs 1,350 for MMTS-RTC combo ticket charge.

Recently, it is also charging additional Rs 1 as safety cess and also rounded up the bus fare to avoid 'change' issues following which the bus charge has been increased by Rs 5. However, after several complaints over bus fare hike to avoid change issues, the TSRTC decided to withdraw it.

In the latest development, the TSRTC has revised bus pass charges and is also planning to increase the bus fare pertaining to which, a proposal has been sent to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.