TSRTC inks pact with APSRTC, decides to run 826 buses to Andhra Pradesh

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to run 826 buses to Andhra Pradesh while APSRTC will run 638 buses to Telangana. Both the states have agreed to resume inter-state bus services which were suspended due to the lockdown.



The TSRTC will be operating the buses to about 1,61,258 kilometre in AP while the APSRTC will be running the buses to 1,60,999 kilometre in Telangana. RTC managing directors of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the in the presence of Telangana transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

With the MoU, the APSRTC is said to be at a loss of Rs 270 crore as it decided to reduce the number of buses to Telangana. Earlier, APSRTC used to run buses to 2,65,000 kilometre in Telangana but in the latest agreement, the AP government decided to reduce the number of buses and kilometers.

The inter-state bus services between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were suspended for seven months. Several meetings held between TSRTC and APSRTC had not been succeeded after both the states refused to agree on mutually-agreeable terms.