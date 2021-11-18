TSRTC Nalgonda region completes 100% vaccination

Nalgonda: To provide safe and secure journey to the passengers amid threat of third wave of Covid-19, the RTC officials and staff of Nalgonda region have taken two doses of vaccine.

Nalgonda RTC region consists of seven depots - Nalgonda, Narketpally, Devarakonda, Miryalguda, Suryapet, Kodad and Yadagirigutta. These depots have about 705 buses, including intra, inter-district and inter-State services, ferrying about 1.90 lakh passengers to various destinations.

After corona pandemic, above middle class people are not preferring to travel in RTC buses and opting for their own mode of transport despite increasing fuel prices.

Overcoming all these odds, the RTC officials are sticking on to their commitment of safe journey and taking all precautionary measures from their side. As part of their responsibility, the officials paid special attention to ensure corona vaccination to all its staff and succeeded in giving two doses of vaccine to them.

Excluding surgery and heart patients, all the 2,961 staff of seven depots of Nalgonda region were administered with two doses of vaccine. Staff includes drivers, conductors, maintenance staff, staff at Regional Manager office and others.

Speaking to The Hans India, RTC Nalgonda Regional Manager Rajendra Prasad stated that RTC as usual stood as a role model by administering two doses of vaccine to all the staff working in seven depots of the region in view of the safety of staff and passengers in the present corona fear.

Apart from vaccination to staff, all buses are being sanitised before commencing trips regularly and have been providing sanitiers to conductors to clean hands at frequent intervals.

He said they are not allowing passengers into the bus without masks and educating passengers to carry their own pocket size sanitizer during traveling to protect themselves from corona.

Depot-wise RTC staff in Nalgonda region

Devarakonda 417 Nalgonda 540 Narketpally 300 Miryalguda 449 Yadagirigutta 413 Kodad 320 Suryapet 473 Regional Manager office 49



