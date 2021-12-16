TSRTC Nalgonda region plans to shore up revenue

Nalgonda: TS Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has been exploring all possible ways to increase its revenue to the maximum extent while continuing the public transport system.

As part of its proposition to increase revenue, the organisation is planning to give its vacant lands on lease. In this connection, RTC officials of Nalgonda region have prepared a report about the business ideas that could be established in available vacant places and the same was sent to superiors for official acceptance.

Nalgonda RTC region covers seven depots and its territorial bus stands in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. These seven depots includes Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Devarakonda and Narketpally of Nalgonda district, Suryapet and Kodad depots of Suryapet district and Yadagirigutta depot in Yadadri- Bhongir district.

The officials have decided to raise the revenue of the region by establishing petrol bunks in joint venture with oil companies and function halls/malls in vacant lands of RTC in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir districts.

According to sources, RTC Nalgonda region has about 94 acres and each bus depot is spread in 10 acres at the heart of the cities and towns. The remaining lands are linked with bus stands located in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

As per reliable sources, the officials have proposed fuel outlet centres of IOCL / BPCL / HPCL at Gundala and Choutuppal of Yadadri-Bhongir district, Nidmanoor, Chityal and Munugodu of Nalgonda district and other possible places in the district on lease basis.

It's learnt that respective oil companies and RTC officials have already completed joint survey in the proposed places and about to submit feasibility report to the head office for future collaboration and trade.

Also, plans are afoot to establish function halls / mini malls at vacant lands of RTC located in Kodad and Huzurnagar and the same proposals were submitted to the Corporation head office for official approval, an official, on condition of anonymity, explained.

He also said that RTC Nalgonda region is getting good amount through Cargo Service and the corporation may reach break-even point if the tickets price is increased by 30 per cent.