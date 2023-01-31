TSRTC, Nalsoft sign MoU for ERP

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nalsoft for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) implementation. TSRTC is the first and fastest among all the State Road Transport Corporation undertakings in India to commission and implement it. The MoU was signed and exchanged between TSRTC and Nalsoft by TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar, and CA Venkata Nalluri, CEO of Nalsoft, on Monday.

Given the mammoth size of the organization, people, and operations, it is a very challenging task to implement ERP in a record time, but we all are committed to the same.

TSRTC has decided to implement the Oracle ERP project, and Nalsoft will be the implementation partner, added Sajjanar. After signing the MoU, Sajjanar said that as part of the digital transformation of various services and improving internal efficiency, they are using the latest technology in the corporation.

TSRTC Chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, and Sajjanar had reinforced the need to have an effective ERP system to have an online back office system for depots, zones, and the head office, integrating different departments, including Finance, HR, Payroll, Mechanical Engineering, Stores and Purchase Departments for centralized control and access.

Further, Sajjanar said that TSRTC has been at the forefront in the adoption of the latest technologies and introduced several IT projects to reach out to passengers and employees. The year 2023 will be an IT year of TSRTC, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkata Nalluri said it is a collective effort. The timeline is just nine months.

It is very challenging as it takes years, but given their dedication, they will commission and complete it in a record time period of nine months. We must all gear up to meet those deadlines. The project kick starts today itself.

He appealed to all to cooperate in successful execution of the project. He further added that business has to be process driven rather than people driven. People move, retire, come and go. But the processes remain and govern all.

The major benefits of digital transformation are centralized planning of operations, rationalization of routes and services, better management of fuel, personal, stores, and workshop cost-efficient revenue management, and so on. The ERP implementation project is expected to be completed in nine months and go live in September 2023.