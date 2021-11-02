TSRTC not to refer staff to private hospitals

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) management would not refer its employees to the private hospitals and provide all the facilities in its own hospital in Tarnaka, which would be turned into a super-specialty hospital by March next year.

This was announced by the TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan after inaugurating various facilities at the RTC hospital at Tarnaka.

Speaking on the occasion, the RTC chairman said that because of referrals to private hospitals, the Corporation is burdened with a bill of Rs 40 crore. If the same money is utilised for bettering the facilities at the Tarnaka hospital, it would help the employees immensely, said the chairman. He further said that the management would ensure all kinds of facilities at the 200-bedded hospital, which is spread in 7.5 acres. The responsibility of the hospital was given to Medicover after seeing its functioning in Nizamabad.

"There were apprehensions that the Corporation would be privatised. But, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has sent us (VC Sajjanar) to bring changes and we are trying to do the same," said Goverdhan.

Stating that he had undergone eye operation, the chairman said that he would travel in RTC buses after recovery. "I have special affection towards RTC as my brother-in-law was an RTC driver. The Chief Minister has assured all types of facilities. Our team is a good one and we will bring the corporation back on track," said Goverdhan.

RTC MD VC Sajjanar said that they have decided to turn the Tarnaka hospital into a super-specialty hospital. As part of it, facilities like dialysis, 24-hour pharma unit and an ICU unit have been started and by March next year, the hospital would be turned into a super-specialty hospital, he informed.

Director of Health Srinivasa Rao said that a permanent Covid test centre would be set up on the hospital premises. He said that people could now travel in RTC buses as there was no need to fear Covid because the conditions in the state were better compared to other countries.